More Reviews Released for Shires Law's Service for Personal Injury Claims

Gloucester, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2018 --The work of a personal injury solicitor can often be complex as they are dealing with finding the right evidence to achieve success in a compensation claim. But if a solicitor has enough expertise and experience, anyone can rest assured that their claim will be properly taken care of. Shires Law is one firm which has proven its merit once again with more satisfied client reviews.



Shires Law, a law firm operating in the areas of Gloucester, Cheltenham, Bristol, and Cardiff, has always believed in the importance of being prepared when making a claim for compensation. The law firm has, after all, handled numerous cases involving personal injury resulting from road traffic accidents, workplace accidents, cosmetic and beauty treatment accidents, and more.



When it comes to service, Shires Law is a cut above the rest. Shires Law makes a promise of commitment and a dedicated service, and this includes not only being as professional as possible but being thoroughly understanding and sympathetic to every client's situation as well.



The service provided by Shires Law has enabled many individuals to get the compensation they require and deserve – and this is proven by the independent reviews from clients who have availed of Shires Law's services.



Sean Lee, a client who suffered from a condition known as Asbestosis due to exposure to asbestos in the workplace, says: "Shires Law is a very efficient and friendly team of legal experts. My last job had compelled me to remain exposed to asbestos fibres for years, which caused me to suffer from Asbestosis. I was about to file a claim with the employer when a colleague showed me…this law firm (Shires Law) truly empathised with my standing. They represented me in the court of law and I was soon to be happy with a fair amount of compensation!"



Another former client, Robert Robbins, was also enthusiastic about the service he received: "A very professional quality service worthy of great merit. Shires Law handled a somewhat longwinded personal accident claim for me following a car accident. Throughout the period it took…I was afforded an exceptionally high degree of professional service, clear advice on the progress of the legalities of the case and also the way forward with the claim. Any queries were answered promptly and courteously, and the outcome of the case was entirely to my satisfaction – a thoroughly professional service throughout – thank you."



About Shires Law

Shires Law has long specialised in a variety of personal injury claims spanning road traffic accident injuries, claims for beauty and cosmetic treatments, claims for industrial diseases and workplace accidents, and more. To get more information about Shires Law's services and to speak to its team of personal injury solicitors, visit the website.