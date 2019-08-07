More Sales and Discounts Now Available for Offset Quadrant Shower Enclosures at JT Spas

Larne, Northern Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2019 --The plethora of bathroom products at JT Spas are sure to satisfy any customer looking for the best products made with the highest standards and quality. For anyone looking for shower enclosures, JT Spas proudly announces its whole new set of sales and discount offers, particularly for its range of offset quadrant-shaped shower enclosures.



JT Spas undoubtedly has one of the biggest collections of products for the bathroom on the net today, and anyone shopping for any kind of bathroom product can turn to the supplier for a complete range of products combined with some excellent discounts and deals as well. The bathroom products available at JT Spas include shower enclosures and cabins, bathroom suites, bathroom furniture, basins, taps, toilets, radiators, and so much more, and these only come from the most reputable manufacturers.



Today, JT Spas steps up its service to its customers with the release of a whole array of new discounts and offers for its collection of offset quadrant shower enclosures. Offset quadrant-shaped shower enclosures have proven to be the perfect choice for many homeowners because they are comfortable and roomy and can be easily placed in the corner of the bathroom, which means that they don't have to take up too much space. JT Spas has an entire collection of offset quadrant shower enclosures which also come with the best features, including body jets, thermostatic shower valves, storage shelves, safety glass, and more.



One great example of an excellent offer for the offset quadrant shower cabin is the Vidalux 'Pure' shower enclosure, which measures 1200 mm by 800 mm. This offset quadrant enclosure is now on-hand for as low as £539, down from £735, providing customers with a significant £196 discount. The shower enclosure also comes with easy and hassle-free installation, and customers can choose to outfit the enclosure with either a flip-down shower seat or a freestanding stool as well. The unit already comes with an overhead monsoon-type rain shower, and it features three multi-spray massage jets and chrome-finished riser rails and hand showers.



Another brilliant offer for offset quadrant showers is the Lisna Waters (LW20) enclosure, which now comes for only £779, down from its regular price of £1599. The enclosure is available in right-handed or left-handed versions, and it features an FM radio and Bluetooth connection, chromatherapy lighting, six back massage jets, and more. To go through the extensive array of shower enclosures offered by JT Spas, visit http://www.jtspas.co.uk.



About JT Spas

JT Spas is unarguably one of the premier suppliers of bathroom products for UK customers, and its selection of products allows customers to get the highest quality as well as avail of some brilliant discounts and offers. For more deals on shower enclosures at JT Spas, check out the website.