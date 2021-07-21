More Walk-in Shower Enclosure Sizes (With Lower Prices) Now Available Only from JT Spas

Larne, Northern Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2021 --It's easy to see why walk-in shower enclosures have become the go-to shower enclosure for numerous customers, as this type of enclosure is safe, practical, functional, and attractive as well. JT Spas knows and understands exactly what its customers are looking for in their quest for the best and most ideal bathroom, and it now offers more walk-in shower enclosures in different sizes only from a premium manufacturer like Jupiter.



JT Spas always keeps abreast of the latest news in the industry it is in, and it knows precisely what today's consumers need and require when it comes to outfitting their bathrooms with the perfect elements. It continuously adds to its range online with new items that fit all its customers' expectations, and one of the most popular items that is also currently on sale is the walk-in shower enclosure.



Walk-in shower enclosures have quickly become even more popular in recent times because of their inherent practicality and functionality. As implied by their name, walk-in showers don't require any door, so users can simply step in and out with ease. This makes walk-in shower enclosures ideal for those who have mobility issues as well as households with young children. And since there is no door requirement, the units allow customers to save space in their bathrooms as well.



And now, homeowners are turning to JT Spas for their walk-in shower enclosure requirements. The selection featured at the site is as amazing as can be, and JT Spas has added even more options and choices for customers looking for different sizes for their walk-in shower enclosure.



The selection of walk-in shower enclosures and shower and wet room packs now include units as large as 1700 by 900mm, with each unit comprised of a shower tray (made from stone resin), glass panels, and other great features such as metal support brace bars, profiles made from polished silver, and a specially-designed fast flow waste, which comes free with every unit. Each unit is sleek and elegant, making it perfect for any contemporary bathroom space, and customers can also take advantage of a full 10-year warranty for every unit. With prices starting from as low as £472, the available deals at JT Spas are hard to match. To browse through the delightful new selection of walk-in shower enclosures at the site, go to www.jtspas.co.uk.



About JT Spas

JT Spas has happily served numerous customers throughout the UK and other countries for many years, and it continues to be the first choice of those who would like only the best elements and fittings for their modern bathrooms. To know more about the best deals and bargains on walk-in shower enclosures as well as other excellent bathroom items, visit the company site.