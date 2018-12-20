Morgan & French Now Offers Last-Minute Gift Options for Jewellery for Clients in a Hurry

Bedfordshire, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2018 --Morgan & French is a name that comes to mind when it comes to fingerprint jewellery, as it is one of the pioneers – if not the pioneer – of the unique idea of turning fingerprints into jewellery such as necklaces, charms, bracelets, rings, and more. But now, Morgan & French is known for other kinds of jewellery as well, and it now offers a last-minute selection of jewellery for clients needing a faster service without sacrificing quality and style.



At Morgan & French, clients have been ordering unique pieces of fingerprint jewellery and other types of jewellery for a good number of years. The concept behind fingerprint jewellery stems from Morgan & French's creative director, Lisa Morgan, and through her vision and with help from other individuals and creative minds, the company has grown into the leading jewellery designer and supplier it is today.



Morgan & French proudly attests that with its highly-novel and innovative fingerprint jewellery range, any client can bring their loved ones with them at any time – even when they are apart. The range of fingerprint jewellery available at Morgan & French consists of bracelets and cufflinks, necklaces, key rings, rings, and more.



But now, Morgan & French is pleased to announce that it also offers a last-minute service – ideal for individuals who are in a hurry to provide their loved ones with the perfect gift they have long been wanting. Morgan & French confirms, "If you've been meaning to order a piece of beautiful jewellery for their birthday, only to realise that the big day is next week, don't panic. We've got a selected range of styles which take much less time at the workbench to make, meaning you've still got time to order the gift that'll throw shade on all their other presents."



Thanks to Morgan & French, any client in a hurry to order a unique and special gift – particularly handcrafted jewellery, which can take a while to make – can order this kind of jewellery in no time. Anyone can select from a great selection of styles and designs for last-minute personalised jewellery, which includes one-of-a-pair necklaces, piece of my heart curved dog tags, child's personalised wish bangles, bullet personalised silver cufflinks, black rhodium story bracelets, distressed copper wallet message cards, and a whole lot more.



