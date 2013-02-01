Morning Active Runners: (NASDAQ: OCLR), (NYSE: NAVR)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2013 --Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCLR), a provider of optical components, modules and subsystems, announced the financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2013, which ended December 29, 2012. Oclaro closed its merger with Opnext, Inc. on July 23, 2012. The financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2013 include a full quarter of operating results of Opnext.



Revenues were $159.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2013, compared with revenues of $148.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2013. Pro forma combined revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2013, including Opnext for the full quarter, were $160.2 million.



Oclaro, Inc. (OCLR) is one of the largest providers of lasers and optical components, modules and subsystems for the optical communications, industrial and consumer laser markets.



Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NAVB) announced that it has priced an underwritten sale of common stock in a transaction led by J.P. Morgan Asset Management and involving one other institutional investor.



In the offering 1,542,389 shares were sold in an at market transaction at a price of $3.10 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $4.8 million.



“We are excited that J.P. Morgan Asset Management and another institution, premier investors in the biotechnology sector, have decided to establish meaningful positions in Navidea,” said Dr. Mark Pykett, President and CEO of Navidea.



Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NAVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents.



