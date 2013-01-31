Morning Commentary & Reports for : (OTCPINK : JAMN), (NASDAQ : ISIS)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2013 --Earlier in December, Jammin Java Corp. (OTCPINK: JAMN) announced having placed half a million real coffee cups within the first month of distributing the product. Analysts are awaiting JAMN upcoming Q4 report.



Marley Coffee had announced that it has distributed over 500,000 Marley Coffee Real Cups™ within its first month of distributing its single serve product. The response to our Real Cups had been overwhelming both from a consumer review and distributor satisfaction perspective.



Marley Coffee is a US-based company providing premium-roasted coffee to Grocery Retail, Online, Service/Hospitality, Office Coffee Service, and the Big Box Store industry. Under its exclusive licensing agreement with 56 Hope Road, the Company continues to develop its coffee lines under the Marley Coffee brand.



Genzyme, a Sanofi company (SNY), and Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIS), announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its New Drug Application for KYNAMROTM injection.



KYNAMRO has been approved as an adjunct to lipid-lowering medications and diet to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol (LDL-C), apolipoprotein B (Apo B), total cholesterol (TC), and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol (non HDL-C) in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH).



Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops therapeutic drugs inhibiting cell protein synthesis. The Company's principal activity is to develop and market RNA (RiboNucleicAcid)-based novel drugs to treat important diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and asthma.



