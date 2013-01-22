Morning Hot Equities Review & Reports For: (NYSE: OIBR), (NYSE: ODP)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2013 --Oi SA (ADR) (NYSE:OIBR) has secured a loan of BRL5.4 billion (USD2.65 billion) from the country’s development bank BNDES. The funding will be used to help Oi fulfil its investment plans until 2014, including the rollout of 4G Long Term Evolution (LTE) technology.



Oi SA, formerly Brasil Telecom SA, is a Brazil-based holding company engaged in the telecommunication sector. The Company is primarily involved in the provision of fixed telephony services in Brazilian states of Acre, Rondonia, MatoGrosso, MatoGrosso do Sul, Tocantins, Goias, Parana, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul. Additionally, it offers a range of integrated telecommunication services, including mobile telecommunication services, data transmission and Internet service provider (ISP) services, among others.



Find out where OIBR could be headed by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=OIBR



Office Depot Inc. (NYSE:ODP) last week announced the relocation of a store in Orland Park with a new concept created to encourage customers to interact more with products.



Office Depot, Inc. (Office Depot) is a global supplier of office products and services. The Company operates in three business segments: North American Retail Division, North American Business Solutions Division and International Division. The Company’s North American Retail Division sells a range of merchandise through its chain of office supply stores throughout the United States. Its North American Business Solutions Division sells nationally branded and its own brand office supplies, technology products, furniture and services.



Find out more on ODP by getting the free full report here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=ODP



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009