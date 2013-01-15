Morning Hot Equities Review & Reports: (NASDAQ: CMVT), (NASDAQ: CLSN)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2013 --Converse Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CMVT) shows bullish trend as the stock made a sharp movement in its latest trading session. It opened the session at $4.31 and remained in $4.25 and $4.40 price range during the session. The stock closed 7.16 percent higher at $4.34.



Converse Technology’s first support level is at $4.07. Upon breaching this level, the stock may go as low as $3.80. On the upside, its first resistance level is at $4.88. Converse Technology offers software and allied services. The company also deals in wired and wireless communication.



Find out where CMVT could be headed by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=CMVT



Celsion Corp. (NASDAQ: CLSN) stock closed its latest trading session at $9.05, up 6.97 percent from its previous close of $8.46. However, its today’s volume of 2.912 million shares was higher than its usual trading volume of 1.348 million shares. The stock opened the session at $8.58 and touched its highest price point at $9.30.



Celsion stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $8.46. The stock’s MACD chart shows bullish trend in the short term. Its first support level is at $8.82 while its first resistance level is at $9.50. The company deals in developing therapies for cancer using its liposomal technology.



Find out more on CLSN by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=CLSN



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009