Morning Stocks in Focus: (NASDAQ: INTC), (NASDAQ: MU)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2013 --Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC). Analysts at Lazard upgraded INTC from “Neutral” to “Buy” and saw shares reaching $26. That price target is a +22.8% upside to Friday’s closing price of $21.16. The firm noted that Intel’s margins should bottom out in the first quarter, but for the rest of the year ultrabook sales should drive growth. Intel Corporation (INTC) has been working on a project to develop set-top boxes built on its chips that will be in direct line of competition with Microsoft’s Mediaroom and Xbox, Apple TV, and Google TV, and might make an official announcement in the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) which starts on Jan. 8, 2013. Intel Corporation (INTC) intends to roll out the web TV service city by city while it works out deals with content providers.



Find out more about INTC by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=INTC



Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU). Barclays Capital reissued their overweight rating on shares of Micron Technology (NYSE: MU) in a research report released on Thursday morning. Barclays Capital currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Analysts at RBC Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Micron Technology. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Micron Technology (NYSE: MU)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Nomura in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Micron Technology, Inc., is a global manufacturer and marketer of semiconductor devices.



Find out where MU could be headed by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=MU



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009