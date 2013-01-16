Morning Trend Analysis Reports For: (NASDAQ: SYMC), (NASDAQ: ORCL)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2013 --Morgan Stanley upgraded Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) from Equal-weight to Overweight and announced a $25.00 price target. Morgan Stanley commented, "SYMC has the potential to substantially improve margins, increase capital distribution and modestly improve revenue growth.”



Symantec Corporation is a global provider of security, storage, and systems management solutions that help businesses and consumers secure and manage their information. The Company has five operating segments: Consumer, Security and Compliance, Storage and Server Management, Services, and Other. The Company conducts the business in three geographic regions: Americas, which consist of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific Japan (APJ).



Oracle Corporation (NASDAQ: ORCL) has launched an emergency Java security patch in order to stunt web browser attacks. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has launched an emergency update to Java’s security, following calls for the company to disable certain software running on web browsers.



The Java SE 7 update 11 was issued on Sunday, and repairs a Security Manager bypass vulnerability and a remote code execution flaw in Java running in web browsers.



“Oracle recommends that this Security Alert be applied as soon as possible because these issues may be exploited ‘in the wild’ and some exploits are available in various hacking tools,” said the company in its security advisory.



Oracle Corporation is a provider of enterprise software and computer hardware products and services.



