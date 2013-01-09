Morning Trend Analysis Reports For: (OTCQB: FARE), (OTCQB: BDLF)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2013 --World Moto, Inc. (OTCQB: FARE,)f.k.a. Net Profits Ten Inc. FARE announced the opening of a regional office in Lagos, Nigeria. Curiously enough, no address, phone or any other way to contact said office was provided. As of November 14, 2012, Net Profits Ten Inc. was acquired by World Moto (Thailand) Co., Ltd., in a reverse merger transaction. Net Profits Ten Inc., doing business as Mil Yearbook, focuses on marketing and distributing user-friendly interactive yearbook software for the military, clubs, and organizations. Its software would allow its customers to create and burn their own interactive digital memories on CD/DVD as a Mil Yearbook. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Find out where FARE could be headed in the upcoming trading sessions by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=FARE



Broadleaf Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQB:BDLF). BDLF among the top performers and the stock jumped up 526% to $0.0313 on a traded volume of 56 million shares. Broadleaf Capital Partners, Inc., is an investment holding company. The Company maintains its interest in its sole investment, Canyon Shadows Apartments. The Company's investment focus is centered on real estate and finance. The Company continues with its restructuring and plans expansion through the ongoing development of its available operations, and other business opportunities. Broadleaf Capital Partners makes direct investments in, and/or acquisitions of private and undervalued public companies in a variety of different industries.



Find out more on BDLF by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=BDLF



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities.Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009