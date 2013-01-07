Morning Trend Analysis Reports On: (NYSE: ALU), (NYSE: LCC)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2013 --Alcatel Lucent SA (NYSE: ALU) stock closed its latest trading session at $1.64, up 12.33 percent from its previous close of $1.46. However, its today’s volume of 47.72 million shares was twice than its usual trading volume of 20.464 million shares. The stock opened the session at $1.54 and touched its highest price point at $1.64. Alcatel Lucent stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $1.51. The stock’s MACD chart shows bullish trend in the short term. Its first support level is at $1.48. Upon breaching this level, the stock may fall to $1.45 level. Alcatel Lucent received rating upgrade to Neutral from Credit Suisse.



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US Airways Group Inc. (NYSE: LCC) traded in the range of $13.76 and $14.87 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $13.80 and closed at $14.73, up 7.83 percent from its previous close of $13.66. US Airways Group has its first support level at $14.45. If the stock breaches this level, it may touch $13.94. US Airways Group recorded the volume of 12.005 million shares, which is significantly higher than its average daily trading volume of 5.49 million shares. The company stock hit its new 52 weeks high of $14.87 in this trading session.



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