Morning Trend Analysis Research For: (OTCQB: AAMRQ), (OTCQB: EKDKQ)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2013 --American Airlines (OTCQB: AAMRQ) announced that it has signed a 12-year capacity purchase agreement with Republic Airways Holdings to provide large regional jet flying for the first time in the company's history. This agreement, which is subject to court approval, was enabled by the new pilot contract. It is designed to offer customers more choices with the right-size aircraft to match market demand, strengthen service from American's hubs and diversify its partnership with regional carriers.



AMR Corporation (AMR) operates in the airline industry. The Company’s principal subsidiary is American Airlines, Inc. (American). American Airlines focuses on providing an exceptional travel experience across the globe, serving more than 260 airports in more than 50 countries and territories.



Find out more on AAMRQ here:



Eastman Kodak Company (OTCQB: EKDKQ) announced the commencement of an offer to its holders of its outstanding 10.625% Senior Secured Notes, which are due March 15, 2019, and 9.75% Senior Secured Notes, which are due March 1, 2018, to subscribe for term loans on a pro rata basis to an amount up to the principal amount of Notes, held by each holder, up to an aggregate amount for all holders amounting to $455,000,000, under the new junior secured priming superiority debtor-in-possession term loan facility.



Eastman Kodak Company (Kodak) is a picture and printing company. The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Digital Imaging Group (CDG), Graphic Communications Group (GCG), and Film, Photofinishing and Entertainment Group (FPEG).



Find out more on EKDKQ here:



