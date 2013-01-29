Morning Update on Selected Stocks: (NASDAQ: OCZ), (NASDAQ: LSCC)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2013 --OCZ Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCZ), a leading provider of high-performance solid-state drives (SSDs) for computing devices and systems, announced the appointment of Wayne B. Eisenberg as Senior Vice President of Global Sales. Eisenberg joins OCZ with over 20 years in sales management and a proven track record for growing corporate revenue and successfully transforming global businesses. He spent 16 years at SMART Modular Technologies, a developer of memory and solid-state storage subsystems, where he held various sales management positions including 9 years as Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing Communications.



Founded in 2002, San Jose, CA-based OCZ Technology Group, Inc. (OCZ) is a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of high-performance solid-state storage solutions and premium computer components.



Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) recently announced financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended December 29, 2012.



For the fourth quarter, revenue was $65.9 million, a decrease of 7.1% from $70.9 million reported in the prior quarter, and a decrease of 6.1% from the $70.2 million reported in the same quarter a year ago.



FPGA revenue for the fourth quarter was $20.9 million, a decrease from the $26.1 million reported in the prior quarter, and a slight decrease from the $22.1 million reported in the same quarter a year ago.



PLD revenue for the fourth quarter was $45.0 million, essentially flat with the $44.8 million reported in the prior quarter, and a decrease from the $48.1 million reported in the same quarter a year ago.



Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (Lattice) designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software.



