Morning Volume Watch Alert For: (OTCQB: SWVI), (OTCQB: AUGT)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2013 --New York (January 31st, 2013) - Swingplane Ventures, Inc. (OTCQB: SWVI) outlines extensive mineralization with depths of 450 meters and strikes of 4 kilometers. Swingplane Ventures, Inc announced a NI43-101 report and outlines extensive mineralization.



The Main Mineralized Trend is very well defined by abundant workings, both historical and arising from more recent work, ranging from shallow pits and workings to mine development extending to depths up to 450 m below surface. Taken together, these workings delineate at least three “Major Veins”, having clearly evident surface extent up to 1.3 km, with an interpreted potential surface extent of at least 4 km along strike.



Find out if SWVI could maintain its gaining momentum here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=SWVI



Augme Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AUGT), a technology and services leader in interactive media and mobile marketing and mobile advertising, announced that it has received commitments for the purchase of approximately $6.6 million of its securities in a registered direct offering.



The Company sold 13,469,661 shares of its common stock together with warrants to purchase an additional 6,734,831 shares of common stock at a per unit price of $0.49. Each warrant is exercisable for a period of 5 years at an exercise price of $0.66 per share.



Augme® Technologies, Inc. (AUGT) provides strategic services and mobile marketing technology to leading consumer and healthcare brands.



Find out more on AUGT here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=AUGT



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains. WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009