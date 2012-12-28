Morning Volume Watch Alert on : (TSX: HOU), (NASDAQ: MNKD)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2012 --Hori. Beta. NYMEX Cr. Oil Bl. Pl. (ETF) (TSX: HOU) 4.34 +0.25 (6.11%). Range 4.23 - 4.34. 52 week 3.51 - 7.69. Vol / Avg. - 4.30M/240.00. Mkt cap 269.49M .



Horizons BetaPro NYMEX Crude Oil Bull+ ETF (HBP Crude Oil Bull+ ETF) seek daily investment results equal to 200% the daily performance of the NYMEX light sweet crude oil futures contract for the next delivery month. The HBP NYMEX Crude Oil Bull is denominated in Canadian dollars, as the United States dollar exposure of the underlying index is hedged daily. The Fund is managed by BetaPro Management Inc. ProFund Advisors LLC is the portfolio manager of the Fund. ProFund Advisors LLC serves as the investment adviser and provides management services to Horizons BetaPro NYMEX Crude Oil Bull+ ETF.



Find out where HOU could be headed in the upcoming trading sessions by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=HOU



MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) 2.38 +0.07 (3.03%) . Brinson Patrick initiated coverage on MannKind with a Market Outperform rating and $6.00 price target. Brinson Patrick noted that MannKind Corporation’s rapid-acting insulin, Afrezza, is currently in two Phase 3 pivotal trials with their handheld drug delivery device called Dreamboat.



MannKind Corporation (MannKind) is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes and cancer. The Company’s product candidate, AFREZZA (insulin human) inhalation powder, is insulin that is in late-stage clinical investigation for the treatment of adults with type I or type II diabetes for the control of hyperglycemia.



Find out where MNKD could be headed in the upcoming trading sessions by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=MNKD



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009