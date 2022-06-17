Morpheus8 in Vancouver: Best All-in-One Results

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2022 --For clients looking for an exciting new treatment in the anti-ageing arsenal, Dr. Kamini offers RF microneedling with Morpheus8 in Vancouver. While the primary function of Morepheus8 is to tighten and contour, it delivers a wide range of benefits making it a go-to for people who want to rejuvenate and improve the overall appearance of the skin, without resorting to multiple treatments. For more, go to: https://rozkamani.com/rejuvenate-the-face-with-morpheus8-rf-microneedling-in-vancouver/



Designed by InMode, a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. Morpheus8 combines the benefits of microneedling with radiofrequency, transmitting an energy deep within the skin to kickstart collagen production.



The device harnesses novel radiofrequency (RF) technology and is engineered to deliver beneficial effects into the subdermal layers of the skin, effectively remodelling collagen on the face and body. Compared to traditional microneedling, the needles are finer and go deeper into the skin, reaching up to four millimetres. Generally, the deeper you go, the more effective microneedling becomes.



According to the literature, Morpheus8 delivers a controlled radio frequency energy, causing molecules to move and create heat in the tissue. This stimulates collagen and elastin production, which firm and tightens the face and/or neck areas.



Morepheus8 is an FDA-cleared technology that arrived on the market in 2020. It has been lauded by several A-list celebrities, including Kim Kardashian. Many followers use Morepheus8 preventatively to stave off loose skin and damage.



Clients looking to address existing damage will likely require 3-6 sessions, spaced about a month apart. Each session takes about 15-20 minutes after numbing, and the most common side-effect is redness, which gradually subsides. There is no downtime, and makeup can be applied about 48 hours after treatment.



Patients who have experienced Morpheus8 in Vancouver report several benefits including:



- Improved volume and contouring

- Evenness in tone/texture

- Less sagging

- Reduced appearance of wrinkles and fine lines

- Diminished appearance of acne scars



People interested in learning more about Morepheus8 in Vancouver or scheduling a treatment are encouraged to contact Dr. Kamani's clinic at 604.222.9998 or info@RozKamani.com.



About Dr. Roz Kamani

Dr. Roz Kamani has been a respected expert in Medical Aesthetics for over thirteen years. Her Kitsilano-based skin care clinic offers many sought-after treatments and procedures, such as Botox to treat facial and neck wrinkles, injectable dermal fillers for facial contouring, as well as volume enhancement and non-surgical facelifts. Dr. Kamani is recognized as one of Vancouver's premier Botox specialists and has advanced training in Medical Aesthetics. She is dedicated to revealing, protecting, and enhancing her patients' full health and beauty potential.



For more information, log onto https://rozkamani.com/ or call 604-222-9998.

Dr. Roz Kamani

604-222-2111

Company Website: https://rozkamani.com