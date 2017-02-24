Morris Home and Garden Launches Website Featuring Quality Home and Garden Accents

Stanardsville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2017 --Nancy Morris is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.HomeAccentsStore.com. The website offers a wide variety of home and garden accents including area rugs, bedroom furniture essentials, dining sets, kitchen accents, sculptural accent lamps, living room furniture, mirrors, electric fireplaces, outdoor heaters, and outdoor décor. Morris was inspired by conversation out on the patio that flows into the night, cozy evenings getting lost in a good book, and all of the ways that our home brings us comfort and inspiration every day. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Morris wanted to help others get the home and garden accents that they would need to ensure they can enjoy the precious moments in their home to the fullest.



There are many excellent home and garden accents featured within the merchandise of HomeAccentsStore.com. The website carries items including home accent lighting such as artsy twist sculpture floor lamps and modern 3-light arch floor lamps; living room accents including modern geometric bookcases and tempered glass coffee tables; outdoor décor including outdoor bistro sets and rustic porch swings; and more. In the future, Morris plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website to include electric fireplaces and outdoor heaters for cozy gatherings. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Morris regarding each and every transaction made on HomeAccentsStore.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find an elegant bathroom wall mirror for classic beauty or a kitchen cart for extra cooking and party space anytime.



To complement the main website, Morris is also launching a blog located at http://www.HomeAccentsReview.com.



The blog will feature topics related to home and garden accents in general such as enjoying an invigorating outdoor breakfast with outdoor bistro sets, keeping all of your bedtime essentials at-hand with a modern nightstand, and letting contemporary floor lamps light up your home in the warmest and most stylish way. Morris hopes to give valuable tips and information on enjoying every day cozy living with quality accents for the home.



About HomeAccentsStore.com

HomeAccentsStore.com – a division of Morris Home And Garden – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Nancy Morris.



Nancy Morris

http://www.HomeAccentsStore.com

434-985-2514