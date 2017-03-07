Mortar Capital Launches First New York Based Crowdfunded Real Estate Investment Opportunity

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2017 --Mortar Capital Management, LLC, a New York-based real estate development firm has launched its Mortar Growth Fund on Real Crowd (http://www.realcrowd.com), a crowdfunding platform for the real estate industry.



Mortar has taken the crowdfunding route along with its traditional fundraising methods to access new accredited investors connected to Real Crowd's platform. Previously, Mortar has opened its offerings to past investors and their extended networks; promoting the Mortar Growth Fund through Real Crowd allows a more widespread group of investors the opportunity to invest in New York City development. Mortar is raising equity the fund beginning at $100,000 for each accredited investor and offers IRA and 1031 exchange options as well.



"Working with Real Crowd helps us introduce New York City investment exposure to investors outside of the region. " says Anthony Morena, principal of Mortar Capital Management.



Mortar anticipates the fund will acquire 3 to 4 assets over the next 12 to 18 months, and estimates annual total returns for the Mortar Growth Fund I to be 18% to 24%+ over the hold period.



Mortar Growth Fund invests in New York City residential real estate through both ground-up development and property rehabilitation. By leveraging years of development experience with on-the-ground market insight, Mortar Growth Fund capitalizes on underserved and growing residential markets in NYC.



About Mortar Capital Management

Mortar Capital Management LLC represents a premier real estate development and investment management team with over 30 years of collective experience and expertise in construction, real estate development, investments and management.



Over the last 15 years, Mortar's team has worked on various successfully completed real estate projects in the New York City area. Mortar's team represents the skill sets of developers, architects, deal originators, construction managers and private investors with projects that have generated returns on both a rental and sales basis.



About RealCrowd

RealCrowd is the industry's most active online marketplace that provides investors with direct access to institutional quality investment opportunities without any fees, increasing both access and returns. RealCrowd does this by providing institutional real estate companies (sponsors) with the technology that makes it easy for them to partner with a much larger pool of investors, resulting in significantly lower investment minimums than what they can manage today. The platform enables sponsors to reduce transaction timelines, efficiently reach a network of millions of investors, and automate every aspect of investor and transaction management. RealCrowd's team is comprised of real estate industry professionals with over 30 years and $5 billion of combined transactional experience.



View the Mortar Growth Fund I Listing Here: http://www.investwithmarapoling.com/



For more information contact:

Anthony Morena

Founder & CEO

646-559-9471

morena@mortararchdev.com