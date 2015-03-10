Mortgage Branch Connection Has Officially Launched Its New Net Branch Platform

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2015 --Mortgage Branch Connection has officially launched its new net platform. This new "streamline" recruiting process was designed by top level executives in the mortgage industry.



Mortgage Branch Connection matches each client to a specific mortgage company or federal chartered bank that fits their lending needs. "Transitioning your current branch to a new company can sometimes be challenging and time consuming, even for the most seasoned mortgage professional", says the founder. MBC has partnered up with the top lenders in the industry offering net branch mortgage opportunities. All conversations are completely confidential between the customer and their mortgage relationship specialist.



Once the customer explains what their net branch requires, they will place them with the appropriate lender quickly and efficiently. No more wasting hours online searching for companies and filling out applications just to get basic information. MBC has done all the work for them and their services are completely free to their clients.



"There are plenty of mortgage net branch mortgage opportunities available, even if you don't currently don't operate a branch", says the founder. Whether the the customer is a mortgage loan originator or a network that comes across lots of mortgage leads, they will help get them get started. Remember, some branch managers can get paid as much as 500 basis points on their deals. That means if the customer originated $1,000,000 in one month, they could get paid as much as $50,000!



"But it's more than just receiving higher payouts, says the founder. You want to close loans on time, receive proper training and have confidence in your bank to help grow your business exponentially." From extensive research on their lending network, it can consist of very high quality lending institutions. To get more information call 908-801-6678 or visit their website at www.mortgagebranchconnection.com.



About The Mortgage Branch Connection

The Mortgage Branch Connection team is made up of several top level mortgage executives in the industry with over 30 years of experience. The MBC founders are consistently on the cutting edge of mortgage technology and carry a high level of professionalism.



All business inquires can be made to info@mortgagebranchconnection.com