Mortgage Calculator Plus Website Adds New Feature to Make It Simpler to Get the Best Home Loan

Hawthorn, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2019 --Created to cut to the chase when it comes to insight on lenders and mortgage costs, a new feature has been added to a handy online resource. MortgageCalculatorPlus.com now has a new Mortgage Rates Table that can not only keep home shoppers realistic; it can give information on which lenders offer the best rates. With an extensive listing of mortgage lenders sitting at the ready to offer loans, users are just a few clicks away from cutting a clear financial path to homeownership.



So how does it work? Website visitors simply fill in the loan amount, interest rate, loan term, start date, property tax percentage, PMI, and click calculate. From there the new table will calculate costs to show the monthly principal, interest, total number of payments, interest paid, and the pay-off date of a new home loan. Moreover, the table shows a complete listing of mortgage lenders' rates and fees as well as a per month payment schedule.



Arseniy Olevskiy, CEO of Mortgage Calculator Plus said of the new feature "Using this table, visitors can immediately find the best mortgage rate and information on a lender without providing their contact information."



For more information visit https://www.mortgagecalculatorplus.com/.



