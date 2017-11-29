Mortgage Corp Helps Investors Save $700 a Month with Expert Loan Restructuring

Wantirna South, Victoria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2017 --Experienced property investors often tend to miss out on excellent investment opportunities because of their set and forget approach. Mortgage Corp has helped investors build upon the financial foundation they've eagerly started by helping them with refinancing and restructuring strategies. In this instance, they've helped a self-employed couple restructure their loan so they will be able to afford another investment loan in just two years.



"Jason and Rebecca are self-employed IT professionals with two investment properties earning them approximately $40,000 in rental income. Although they are financially savvy and have quite a large amount of savings, they were not sure about their plans for buying another investment property in two years. We helped them fix some of their problems by showing how to split the loans and helped them differentiate between a home loan and investment loans," says Neil Carstairs, of Mortgage Corp, an accredited MFAA mortgage broker.



The couple's accountant had to waste time working out interest rates based on their home loan statements which ultimately cost them more money. By differentiating between home loans and investment loans, they managed to get separate statements for each loan and could even work out tax deductions for investment loans.



Mortgage Corp also helped them restructure their home loan in a way that they can now leverage investment equity and save enough to buy another property in two years. "We were able to increase their borrowing power by thoroughly checking their financials. While they were initially told that they couldn't afford another loan, our team of mortgage brokers could help them find a solution," adds the Melbourne mortgage broker.



As a result, the couple not only managed to reduce their interest rates by more than 1% but also helped them create a proper loan structure with opportunity for future investment.



