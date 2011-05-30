Murfreesboro, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2011 --EZdesk, Inc. via its http://LoanProz.com/mortgage_jobs site for mortgage professionals, released a new mortgage job search engine. Currently featuring over 3500 mortgage jobs across the country, the system allows the user to perform pinpoint job searches as to job description and location using natural language. Totally free and confidential as no registration is required.



For employers who post jobs there, the content is syndicated to over 4000 other job sites and boards, so the content reaches out into every market, appearing in sites like LinkedIn, Simply Hired and Facebook.



Technology allowing two way syndication of posted and displayed jobs assures the user a full and rewarding search and Employers a simple way to get highly targeted traffic without foregoing traditional outlets.



EZdesk, Inc. provides tools, templates, software and education for mortgage professionals at:

http://LoanProz.com and http://MortgageEducationMadeSimple.com since 1999.