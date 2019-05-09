Morus Zero Offers Consumers an Energy-Efficient, Quick-Drying, Space-Saving Laundry Solution

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2019 --The Morus Zero is an innovative new clothes dryer that shrinks drying time down to an incredible 15 minutes. Consumers will no longer have to wait an hour or more for their favorite outfit to dry before a big date or important meeting.



The Morus Zero makes use of vacuum technology to extract water from the clothes, enabling it to dry them at a much lower temperature than traditional dryers require. Not only does this save a lot of energy, helping consumers cut their electricity consumption for drying clothes by up to 40 percent, but it is also better for the clothes themselves. At lower temperatures, cotton clothes won't shrink and colors won't fade.



The technology behind the dryer was based in part on that used to vacuum-dry fruits and vegetables for use in instant noodle cups. Dehydrating the vegetables and fruits quickly enables food manufacturers to preserve their color and flavor. It is this same principle that powers the Morus Zero, enabling it to dry clothes in just 15 minutes with minimal risk of damage to the fabric. The dryer tumbles the clothes as it dries, and it also has reverse tumble, helping to prevent wrinkles as well.



Morus Zero uses infrared heating to increase heating efficiency. In addition, the dryer features UV sterilization capabilities, removing up to 99.9 percent of bacteria from the clothes, even within the short, 15-minute drying time. It can even detect when all of the moisture is gone from the clothes so that it can shut itself down automatically to avoid wasting energy.



The compact design of the Morus Zero makes it an ideal choice for small living spaces, like starter homes, cramped city apartments and RV's. It is easy to install, and there is no ventilation needed, making it easy to get started with the Morus Zero right away. The dryer comes in both lava gray and chalk white finishes to complement most homeowners' decor.



After more than two years of development, the Morus Zero team is ready to bring its product to the world. To help them achieve that goal, they intend to launch a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Those who contribute to the campaign may take advantage of the Super Early Bird offer and will be eligible to purchase the Morus Zero at a 50-percent discount off the expected retail price. Campaign backers will receive their orders in November 2019.