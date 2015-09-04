Mosaic Dance Project Announces Company Dancers

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2015 --Following successful auditions at the Adrienne Arsht Center, Mosaic Dance Project announces their initial team of company dancers. The performers come from different parts of the world and have diverse backgrounds, exemplifying what the dance company represents: Miami's cultural mosaic. The Mosaic Dance Project 2015-2016 Company Dancers are:



- Carlos Torres from San Juan, Puerto Rico

- Jimmy Arguello from Miami, Florida

- Marchetta Genis from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

- Alexandra Tijerina from Katy, Texas

- Jovahnie Funderburk from New York, New York

- Dayanis Mondeja from Santa Clara, Cuba



The team also includes the company's resident choreographer, Kiki Lucas. Kiki has been an educator in dance to students at several dance studios and companies across the world, as well as having choreographed for several large companies and prestigious festivals such as Jacob's Pillow and Inside/Out Stage. Kiki is leaving the Houston MET after 10 years as their resident choreographer to begin working with Mosaic Dance Project on their first season.



Also joining the team are Angelina Granitz, Christina Moya-Palacios, Alberto Pena, Laura Perez and Celina Schaller who will be working as apprentices under the 2015-2016 Company.



The dancers are currently relocating to Miami and will begin rehearsals by the ends of September. Official performances will commence in the fall of 2015. In the meantime, the Mosaic Dance Project team is focusing on fundraising and networking with charitable organizations and individuals throughout Miami to garner more support for the project. Upcoming unofficial performances include: Relay for Life at Baptist Hospital in West Kendall, Susan G Komen Race for the Cure, and Mana Wynwood during Art Walk this fall.



Amanda Tae, Director of Mosaic Dance Project, is dedicated to developing Miami's dance community through outreach, education and professional opportunities in the dance industry. In addition to several classes that will be offered around the city, Mosaic will host an annual scholarship competition providing its winners the opportunity to study at local and national dance programs.



Tae hopes that the project will launch several job opportunities, not only for dancers, but also for all artists and individuals interested in the arts. The professional dance company will perform locally, nationally and internationally, and will prioritize communities that lack funding and involvement in the arts. According to Tae, the goal is to raise awareness of the arts, to help dancers reach their fullest potential, and to involve the community in the creation and enjoyment of art.



For more information on Mosaic Dance Project, please visit http://www.mosaicdanceproject.com.