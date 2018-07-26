Mososhema Solutions, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality African Products for Exquisite Everyday Style

Silver Spring, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2018 --Boi-Betty Udom is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, AfrikanaSolution.com. The website offers a wide variety of African products for exquisite everyday style including apparel, handbags, wraps, jewelry, and fabric available in George, brocade, and cotton print styles. Udom was inspired by the number of people looking for a stand-out look for any occasion while staying connected with rich African history. Through her online store, Udom wanted to help customers express themselves with authentic African apparel and accessories that will build character in their own life story.



There are many excellent African products featured within the merchandise of AfrikanaSolution.com. The website carries items including African clothing such as Batik fabric bath robe sets and embroidered cotton gowns; African accessories such as hand-crafted traditional print handbags and hand-woven bracelets; African fabrics such as renowned George fabric and stunning cotton print fabric; and more. In the future, Udom plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Udom regarding each and every transaction made on AfrikanaSolution.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The product selection includes many hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind designs, so customers can ensure a stand out look that won't be duplicated anywhere else.



To complement the main website, Udom is also launching a blog located at http://www.AfrikanaReview.com. The blog will feature topics related to quality African products in general such as ensuring stylish organization with African fabric bags, adding a pop of color and fun with woven African bracelets, and using royal blue George fabric for a lightweight and rich touch to any outfit. Udom hopes to give valuable tips and information on enjoying exquisite, authentic style for any occasion with quality African products.



About AfrikanaSolution.com

AfrikanaSolution.com – a division of Mososhema Solutions, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Boi-Betty Udom.



Boi-Betty Udom

http://www.AfrikanaSolution.com