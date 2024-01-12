Most Common Furnace Repair Causes in Salt Lake City UT

Murray, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2024 --In cold cities like Salt Lake City UT, the possibilities for HVAC issues are vast. Keeping homes and businesses warm during harsh Utah winters is often much easier said than done, which is why furnace repairs are incredibly common during the first few months of the year.



The furnace repair salt lake city ut experts at Beehive Heating & Air have provided a list of the most common causes of furnace issues, so take it from the HVAC experts in that many furnace dilemmas are caused by the below mishaps!



Most Common Reasons Why Salt Lake City Property Owners Need Furnace Repairs



Although there are countless reasons why a home or business may need professional furnace support, the following are some of the most common culprits:



Incorrect Settings & Installations



Many properties have invested in smart thermostats throughout recent years, but these tech-savvy thermostats aren't always compatible with older furnaces. It's also common for people to simply have their furnace systems in the wrong settings, which then creates performance issues.



Although simply switching settings can be easy, it's also possible that a property incurred a faulty installation. There are countless HVAC businesses in Salt Lake City, so it's inevitable that some homes and businesses will receive services from inexperienced technicians!



Empty Fuel Tank



This is a common issue in older homes and commercial properties, particularly those with gas-powered furnaces.



Electronic Control Malfunctions



Fixing this dilemma may only require a system reset, which is sort of like rebooting a computer or smartphone. If basic troubleshooting doesn't resolve the electronic issues, it's time to call in the furnace pros.



Overheating Furnace



It's important for homeowners to remember to change their HVAC filters out on a regular basis, because clogged filters will often lead to limited airflow and furnace overheating.



This is a significant dilemma that'll more than likely require professional assistance to resolve.



Pilot Light Going Out



This is a common problem with older furnaces, and although it's possible to try reigniting a pilot light as a DIY project, it's often best to leave these risky tasks to professional HVAC technicians.



Valve Issues



It's also possible that a faulty gas valve has created pilot light dilemmas, and this can sometimes be due to dirt and debris getting stuck to a valve that hasn't been cleaned in a long time.



This is one reason why it's so important to invest in HVAC maintenance and seasonal checkup appointments on a yearly basis!



Faulty Thermocouple



When pilot lights keep going out, it could be due to a faulty thermocouple. A thermocouple is a sensor that helps furnaces control gas ignition and valve control, and replacing a thermocouple is typically a simple repair.



Faulty Electronic Ignition



Many newer furnaces use an electronic ignition, and these components sometimes experience issues and need to be replaced. This is a rather significant repair that requires an HVAC repair technician to visit a home or business.



Damaged Flame Sensor



When furnaces intermittently blow warm air in between cold air, it often means that the unit's flame sensor has become damaged. When flame sensors are really dirty or worn out, it'll cause the furnace's burner to shut off over and over again.



Dirty Gas Burner



Furnace burners are known for accumulating grime and dirt, and this is particularly problematic because it can lead to ignition dilemmas. In order to properly resolve this issue, professional system cleaning will be required.



It's Wise To Invest In Regular HVAC Maintenance & Furnace Repairs!



There are so many different furnace repair issues that can plague home and business owners for thousands of dollars, and most of these dilemmas can be avoided through seasonal maintenance and upkeep.



In cities like Salt Lake City, UT, it's even more important to pay close attention to a furnace's functionality through professional maintenance plans!



