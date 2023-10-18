Most Common HVAC Services in Utah

Murray, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2023 --Utah has all sorts of extreme climate conditions. As such, the state requires many types of HVAC services. Whether it's through the harsh winter temperatures or scorching desert heatwaves, there's a lot that Utah homeowners need to keep in mind.



And when it comes to HVAC services in Utah, specific projects are more common here than in other parts of the country.



Below is a comprehensive list detailing the most common HVAC services that occur throughout the beautiful state of Utah!



Wear & Tear HVAC Repairs

HVAC units are built incredibly well, but they're also not meant to last forever. One of Utah's biggest causes for HVAC services is wear and tear, accumulating over many years.



When an HVAC unit is over 15 years old, it's time to consider investing in a new one. As much as homeowners can invest in HVAC maintenance and upkeep, there's little that anyone can do when it comes to ebbing the tides of time.



The good news is that professional repairs can considerably prolong an HVAC system's lifetime, which can help homeowners avoid more costly replacement projects.



Blown Fuses

Fuses are crucial for any HVAC system's functionality because they protect the system's electrical circuits and ensure safe electricity flow.



That's why blown fuses constitute a significant disruption for an HVAC unit's daily operations. Blown fuses are often a warning sign for more serious, underlying issues plaguing a unit. There are many different causes for blown fuses, but no matter what's causing the fuses to blow, it'll be important for homeowners to put this type of repair job in the hands of professional HVAC technicians.



Faulty Capacitors

Capacitors are components found within an HVAC unit's electrical circuits, and their primary purpose is to store electrical energy until it's needed. Certain components within HVAC systems require regular capacitor use, including the system's compressor.



That's why faulty capacitors can also lead to other troubling issues. It can sometimes be the beginning of much more extensive repairs, so an HVAC technician must check things out as quickly as possible to ensure the unit's long-term viability.



Clogged Air Filters

Another common HVAC issue in Utah is clogged air filters, partly because many homeowners forget to switch out their air filters regularly. When air filters get dirty or clogged up, they'll cause the HVAC system to function much harder than it's supposed to—which can lead to issues.



Although replacing dirty air filters is an easy HVAC service, it's still one of the most commonly required services throughout the Utah region.



Thermostat Malfunctions



An HVAC system can't operate correctly without a functioning thermostat, and it's typically pretty easy to tell when a home's thermostat isn't working correctly.



Thermostat malfunctions happen constantly, particularly in older homes that don't have smart thermostats installed. But it's also important to note that smart thermostats also experience malfunctions, especially regarding their electrical components.



Broken Compressors



The unit's compressor is another critical HVAC system component, requiring routine maintenance. When homeowners neglect their system's compressor, it'll inevitably lead to failures and costly repairs.



Whenever a system is experiencing a broken compressor, it'll require professional attention.



