Most Common Summertime AC Repair Issues in Murray UT

The ac repair Murray UT experts at Beehive Heating & Air know a thing or two about what causes HVAC systems to malfunction this time of year, and they also understand what property owners need to be on the lookout for when it comes to preventing and repairing these common mishaps.



Below are some of the most common summertime AC repair issues that occur in Murray, UT!



Low Refrigerant Charge

A low refrigerant charge is very common this time of year within residential HVAC systems, and this is a major issue because refrigerant transfers heat from inside a home and outdoors.



Over time, refrigerant coils can become susceptible to issues like pinhole leaks, and when refrigerant begins to leak, it can create all sorts of issues within an AC system.



Improper Airflow

Every AC system has many different components, which includes an outdoor compressor unit and interior ductwork. When an AC system is experiencing inefficient airflow, it hinders the unit's ability to cool down a home. Although there are many different causes of improper AC airflow, these issues need to be resolved as quickly as possible to prevent further damages.



Damaged Capacitor

Capacitor damages and failures are also very common this time of year, and this is typically because AC capacitors are vulnerable to overheating. Capacitors are also very susceptible to general wear and tear, as well as issues related to power surges.



When an AC system's capacitor has become damaged, it'll likely need to be replaced, and noticing these issues early on can make these repair jobs more affordable for homeowners.



Duct Leaks

Every home has an elaborate ductwork system that directs AC airflow, so when an AC unit seems perfectly fine but isn't producing enough cold air, it's a warning sign that something is wrong within a property's ductwork.



Even the tiniest of ductwork holes can detrimentally impact an AC system's overall efficiency, and homeowners will need HVAC specialists to locate and repair ductwork leaks. Ignoring these issues will only make matters much worse for an entire AC system, so it's crucial to get these leaks addressed as quickly as possible.



Dirty Condenser Coils

Condenser coils are also susceptible to issues during the summer months, and these coils are located on the inside of an AC unit. Condenser coils remove heat from the unit's refrigerant, and too much debris around these coils can hinder their ability to transfer heat away from refrigerant.



Cleaning condenser coils is also a lot easier said than done, and homeowners in Murray UT will likely require HVAC specialists to properly conduct this type of cleaning upkeep.



Thermostat Malfunctioning

Thermostat malfunctions are another common summertime AC repair job that's needed in northern Utah, and thermostats are crucial components that dictate the functionality of an entire system.



There are many different types of AC thermostat malfunctioning, and sometimes these repairs require very complex procedures. The thermostat is referred to as the brain of the entire AC unit, so these types of issues can never be neglected.



