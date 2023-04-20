Plain City, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2023 --Every home values their water heater, because it's one of the most important plumbing appliances for any household. Water heaters are needed for all sorts of everyday household chores, and it's unfortunate how a lot homeowners tend to neglect their water heaters until it's much too late!



Water heater issues have plagued American households throughout the first quarter of 2023, and this is partly due to the harsh winter that the majority of the country has experienced this year. But no matter what causes water heater malfunctions, these plumbing problems are always a major disruption.



The water heater repair Columbus OH experts at Yoder Plumbing have provided this list of the most common water heater repairs so far in 2023, so here are some of the issues homeowners are experiencing (and what's causing them).



Water Heater Leaks

Water heater leaks are unfortunately a very common issue that homeowners experience on a regular basis, and the tough truth is that water heaters will eventually leak no matter what due to inevitable tank corrosion.



If a leak comes from the top of a water heater tank, it could be connected to loose connections, which isn't too big of a dilemma. Leaks from the bottom of a tank could be caused by excessive condensation, which can sometimes be easily resolved via thermostat corrections.



Although tank corrosion is probably the worst cause of water heater leaks, it's important to get these types of plumbing issues diagnosed as quickly as possible to better understand what's happening.



The Water Heater Isn't Producing Hot Water

There are often scenarios in which a water heater tank is full, but no hot water is coming out. This is usually caused by a heat source malfunction, which can be different depending upon what type of fuel source the appliance requires (electric or gas).



The Hot Water Smells Strange

If hot water is smelling strange, it could mean there's a bacteria buildup within the water heater tank. A quick way to get rid of this bacteria issue is to crank up the temperature on the water heater in order to kill off the bacteria.



In order to be safe, the water will need to be at a high temperature for around an hour, and then brought back down before using it.



Reheating Cycles Take Too Long

There are also many situations in which water heaters will take a very long time in terms of reheating, and this malfunctioning can be caused by many sources.



It's possible that the unit's thermostat has been set too low, or it could be an issue with the unit's gas connection. Sometimes all the water heater may need is a professional cleaning in order to resolve the prolonged reheating cycles.



However, there are many other scenarios in which a water heater unit simply isn't strong enough to support a household's overall usage requirements. So the unit is needed too much and simply isn't being given enough time to properly refill and reheat. In this scenario, a household needs to consider investing in a water heater replacement.



Hot Water Has Low Pressure

A lot of older homes experience this type of water heater issue, and this is largely because their plumbing may not be well-equipped to handle a newer water heater unit. This type of situation will often lead to low water pressure when the water heater is being utilized.



Water That's Too Cold (Or Too Hot)

Inconsistent water temperatures are another common water heater issue, and this is usually connected to thermostat malfunctioning. It's possible that the thermostat may need to be replaced, or at least thoroughly cleaned.



But when water supplies are too cold, it could also mean that the unit is experiencing problems associated with gas flow.



Countless American Homes Have Older Water Heaters, Which Means Water Heater Repairs Will Inevitably Continue To Rise!



A lot of people purchased water heaters in the late 90s and around the turn of the century, which is a big reason why water heater repairs are skyrocketing in recent years.



Water heaters simply aren't meant to last forever, and older units will continue to experience issues as 2023 progresses!



About Yoder Plumbing

Yoder Plumbing is one of the top plumbing companies based in Columbus, Ohio. Their water heater specialists are ready to help many more households in 2023 with all-too-common water heater repairs.



The Yoder Plumbing experts are available for comment regarding the prevalence of common water heater repairs in 2023, and they can be reached via this contact page or by calling 614-957-2563.