Most Popular Forex Brokers by Masterforex-v Academy

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2013 --Choosing the best broker is the fundamental element for the success of any trader in the Forex Market. Sometimes even the most qualified member with expert knowledge is required to possess the mental stability and financial insight to avoid making mistakes so as not to lose all their savings.



As per the Academy Masterforex–V, the best European project learning for Forex Trading, the most optimum and quick way to obtain information on companies is the study of the independent rating of brokers.



Academy Masterforex–V, ranked the popularity of brokers in August 2013 on the basis of two objective and independent criteria viz., number of input of "the name of the brokerage company" into a search engine Yandex per month and the number of references to the company in the aggregator Yandex.News.



According to the results, the largest international corporation TeleTrade is the most popular Forex broker. Alpari. Rounding out the top three ranking company «Forex Club».



As per the popularity of online media, here is leading the company «Forex Club», and followed by the company Alpari and Forex Trend.