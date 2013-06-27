New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2013 --Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (OTC:FMCC) is currently trading at $1.05. Monday's volume was a bit low around ~5.29MIL when compared to the 3-month average of 20,743,800 as the equity traded from a low of $1.62 to a high of $1.74 before closing nearly unchanged 1 cent higher to $.172. It rests between a Channel created by the 50 SMA and 20 SMA at $1.05 and $1.13 respectively. The equity is rather volatile with a Beta of 2.98. The stock had run to $4 before June, but then fell back. RSI is nearing a 50 Break at ~48, and the MACD is trending towards a Positive Break.



Freddie Mac Said to Plan Start of Mortgage Risk-Sharing Deals. The offering reflects an effort by the Federal Housing Finance Agency to reduce the role of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in the residential-mortgage market, where government-backed loans now account for more than 85 percent of lending.



Federal National Mortgage Association (OTC:FNMA) is currently trading at $1.20. The equity is trading sideways with little volatility the past 4 trading days as it merely ranged from $1.65 to $1.86. Volume is picking back up with today's figure being 26,543,896 so far when compared to the previous 3 trading days. The 3-Month Volume Average is 49,694,800. FNMA is also very volatile having a Beta of 3.1 according to Yahoo Finance. FNMA has been trading between the 50 SMA and 20 SMA, $1.20 to $1.75 respectively, since June 10th. This equity ran to an intra-day high of $5.50 less than a month ago before a pull-back. Accumulation still looks strong for this $9.64 BIL Market Capitalization equity who’s Next Earnings Date is August 9th.



