Most Popular Types of Water Softeners Throughout 2022!

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2022 --More and more Americans all throughout the country are waking up to the reality that they have hard water, which has subsequently led to a huge increase in the demand of water softeners and other similar plumbing technologies.



Water softeners have helped countless properties when it comes to alleviating the harmful effects of hard water, and they have been wildly popular this year throughout cities in every region.



Below are some of the most popular types of water softeners that have been purchased throughout 2022:



Ion-Exchange Water Softeners



Ion-exchange water softeners are also referred to as salt-based systems, and these models tend to be the most common type of water softener in today's marketplace. What's great about these water softeners is that they're meant for entire households and the resin technology easily handles any hard water elements like magnesium and calcium.



It's important to remember that these systems will largely only eliminate hard water elements, so they won't necessarily eradicate any bacteria or other chemicals that could be in your home's water supply.



Salt-Free Water Softeners



What's great about salt-free systems is that they don't require as much upkeep as their ion-exchange counterparts, and this is largely because they don't require regeneration.



These units also tend to be more affordable as compared to ion-exchange systems, and they're also great when it comes to not taking up too much space in your home. One drawback is that they aren't quite as effective as salt-based units when it comes to the filtration process and hard water compound neutralization.



Portable Water Softeners



Portable water softeners have been all the rage in 2022, especially for people who enjoy traveling in RVs. What's great about these products is that they don't require any electricity and can go many weeks without needing any thorough regenerations.



And when you do need to regenerate these systems, you'll only need a tiny bit of table salt to get the job done. This is a great option for those that are travelers and want to ensure the quality of their water when it's sometimes difficult to do so!



Showerhead Water Softeners



Showerhead water softeners have also grown in popularity throughout this year, and this is mainly because they're easy and convenient for most households. It's also a great investment because of how affordable it is to obtain great shower water.



Showerhead water softeners end up providing households with an easy, affordable solution towards obtaining the many benefits of soft water. These systems will improve the overall quality of showers, which means hair and skin will feel a lot healthier and hydrated.



Reverse Osmosis Water Softeners



Reverse osmosis water softeners are typically not considered to be like other traditional water softener systems, but they still do a great job at eliminating any unwanted substances within a property's water supply. These minerals include magnesium and calcium, which are considered to be the most prominent hard water minerals.



Most of these units are installed underneath sinks, and they provide purified soft water. So households truly get the best of both worlds when they invest in these systems!



Magnetic Water Softeners



Magnetic water softeners have blown up within the industry throughout 2022, and these units do a great job at neutralizing hard minerals in a home's water supply via magnetic forces.



Although using magnetic fields to improve a home's water supply sounds expensive, these systems are relatively affordable as compared to some of the above options!



Contact Local Water Softener Specialists To Learn More About Improving A Property's Water Quality!



There certainly is a lot that home and business owners need to consider when trying to eliminate hard water, and choosing the right water softener system goes a long ways towards improving a property's entire water quality.



The good news is that consumers can't go wrong with the above options, and water softeners will continue to be very popular into 2023!



