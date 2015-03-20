MOTD Cosmetics Get Into the Beauty Game

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2015 --Kickstarter company MOTD Cosmetics introduces a new line of makeup brushes that get straight to the point.



MOTD Cosmetics provides an eco-friendly, eight-piece makeup brush line that unlike other brushes provides handle descriptions describing the purpose of each brush.



"Through MOTD Cosmetics, I'm excited to bring a valuable new tool to the cosmetic industry and make it easy for the everyday user to know which brush to pick for each makeup application," said MOTD Cosmetics Founder and Owner Chantal Azamian.



After 10 years in the makeup industry, Azamian discovered that, according to the Beauty Company, 78 percent of women know how to use a makeup brush but 44 percent of women never know which brush to pick. She wanted to educate cosmetic users and founded MOTD Cosmetics in Las Vegas, Nevada through a Kickstarter campaign.



"The incredible feedback that I received from my Kickstarter backers and social media supporters was a highlight of the campaign," said Azamian. "I'm excited to launch my company and let them see the products they supported."



The eight-piece makeup brush line includes powder, foundation, contouring, blush, concealer, blending eye, crease and line/brow brushes. Each brush is labeled with a brush description reminder on each handle. Some of the brush descriptions include "Straight to the point" for eyeliner, "Get cheeky with it" for blush, and "Conceal your secret" for concealer.



"I went against the industry standard of numbering brush handles and labeling them with terms only a makeup artist would understand," said Azamian. "Now we can educate consumers about what each brush is used for and stop making it a guessing game for them."



The brushes are eco-friendly with black wooden handles, high quality aluminum ferrule, natural hair and taklon bristles.



Taklon bristles are antibacterial synthetic fibers and provide a safe alternative to consumers allergic to animals or with sensitive skin. The brushes work with liquids, powders and creams and leave a clean finish after every stroke. All packages are hand wrapped using eco-friendly kraft bags.



MOTD Cosmetic brushes are exclusively available to purchase online through their website motdcosmetics.com



For media inquiries, please contact info@motdcosmetics.com