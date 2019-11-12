Scotland, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2019 --Mother and Daughter Founders Angela and Sinead created Trust My Pet Sitter after struggling to find suitable care for their pets when traveling. With 3 dogs and 2 cats, it wasn't always easy to find a family member or friend to watch them. Often planned getaways were put on hold as a suitable arrangement couldn't be found - Kennels and Catteries were not an option, as the pets were too precious to be caged. They tried sending the dogs to a dog boarder, being looked after in someone else's house, but that just left them unsettled. Royal Navy Veteran Angela said, "Our Cats had someone come in to feed them, but they got lonely after a few days and were very grumpy on our return!"



The Mother and Daughter duo are thrilled to be launching Trust My Pet Sitter, the website and app designed specifically around Pet Care. The app combines two accelerating trends. The continuing rise of Pet Ownership in 2019 with 90 million pet dogs and 94 million pet cats in the USA. And, the rise in consumer awareness of Responsible Pet Care.



Angela and Sinead created Trust My Pet Sitter because they wanted to make Pet Sitting a profession people could choose to follow, traveling the world looking after other people's pets and getting paid. A way of life for pet lovers who love to travel, from Retirees to Career Break Professionals to Millennials choosing a different career path.



In starting their own company, Angela and Sinead are looking to help accelerate a trend of their own. According to a recent study, in 2017 only 17% of start-ups had female founders, and only 2% of Venture Capital went to women-owned start-ups. "We're delighted to be included in the growing number of female entrepreneurs who are bringing their ideas to life," said Sinead. "We have had a very successful beta phase trial and attracted a passionate early user base from across the globe."



Trust My Pet Sitter has teamed up with PawSquad which lets users video call or text chat with UK-registered vets absolutely free at any time of day or night, 365 days a year. They have also teamed with YOTI to verify ID across 130 countries within minutes, helping to keep the Trust My Pet Sitter community safe and identifiable.



The Trust My Pet Sitter app allows for several options when making decisions on both human and Pet compatibility. When users log into Trust My Pet Sitter, they can decide if they want to browse listings or jump right in and create their own. The app even filters by Pet Type, Dog Size, Home Type, Location (By the Sea or Mountain Views…!) Wi-Fi, and a whole host of other important stuff.



Every day Trust My Pet Sitter presents the latest potential matches for owners and sitters. Users can browse through the profiles to decide if they want to contact Pet Sitters or Owners using the secure Trust My Pet Sitter messaging platform.



About Trust My Pet Sitter

Pet People love to have pets in their lives. Trust My Pet Sitter Founders Angela and Sinead always missed their pets when away from home, in fact, the first thing they looked forward to after a break was seeing their fur babies again – as soon as possible! Angela said, "We wanted our Pets to be happy and content as possible when we were away and found that was only achieved when they stayed in their own environment – home".



Trust My Pet Sitter founders Mother and Daughter Angela and Sinead built a Pet Care Website and App that connects Pet Owners with Professional Pet Sitters from local, national and international locations – using the key factors that are most important to them. Trust My Pet Sitter.com is the best way for Pet Owners and Professional Pet Sitters to find each other.



