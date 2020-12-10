"Mother Earth" Makes Her Comedic Debut in New Video Series

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2020 --While topics such as sustainability and pollution haven't typically been thought of as interesting or entertaining, Sapphire Green Earth is seeking to change that with a new video series. Earth Jolts is a new comedic video series that features "Mother Earth" herself addressing hot topics in a comedic and engaging way. For those looking to be educated about the environment while also being entertained, watch the video series premiere on December 11 at 12:00 p.m. PST.



The founders of Sapphire Green Earth, an all-natural, organic and ecofriendly online store, wanted to create an original way to spread awareness, inspire change and bring lots of laughter. That's why they chose to create a unique video show where the earth is personified as a comedian, Mother Earth, who shares her perspective about environmental concerns in a relatable way.



"Talking about environmental concerns like pollution, conservation or waste management isn't always exciting, but it's very necessary," explained Sharisa Henry, Co-Founder of Sapphire Green Earth. "By personifying Mother Earth as a comedian, we hope to spark greater interest in the environment in a way that brings a lot of laughter – something we could all use more of these days."



For those interested in an entertaining and educational new video series, subscribe to the Sapphire Green Earth YouTube channel and click "Set Reminder" to be reminded of the video series premiere on December 11 at 12:00 p.m. PST. If you'd like to see more of Mother Earth, please like and share the premier video.



About Sapphire Green Earth

Sapphire Green Earth is an online store for non-toxic, all-natural, organic and eco-friendly everyday items. They offer an exclusive inventory of natural, biodegradable, vegan, cruelty-free products as alternatives to chemically-based, toxic products. To learn more about the company, visit their website at sapphiregreenearth.com.



YouTube Video:

https://bit.ly/2LcPWF6