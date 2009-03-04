Mother Turned Advocate Speaks About the Need for Food Allergy Awareness After Fighting for Her 10 Month Olds’ Life

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2009 -- Alexis was only ten months old when doctors informed Michele and her husband Jim of the severity of their daughter’s allergies. Even though they nearly lost her, Michele and Jim were sent home from the hospital without any information on how to deal with the severity of the situation, where to go for information, support, or even safe products. Out of dire necessity, Michele slowly developed recipes that were safe for her family to consume.



“Michele’s is a story we hear too often,” says Eva Prokop, VP of communications for Thrive. “We invited Michele to join Thrive’s Advisory Board as a parent-at-large because she exemplifies the frustrations that brought Thrive Expo into existence. We wanted to swing open the doors and invite all people with allergy, asthma or gluten-afflictions to gather in one place, see and hear about the products and services available to them, and gain practical and valuable education from our speakers about how to improve their lives and keep their families safe.”



Michele, owner and founder of Sweet Alexis, has two children with multiple food allergies and environmental allergies, including asthma. Alexis, the company’s namesake, has those afflictions at life-threatening levels. “My motives for becoming active in this area are seen in the faces of my children. “



At the suggestion of friends, Michele launches Sweet Alexis, a company passionate about providing safe foods. “I know that through good food - safe food-, we can create awareness, spread information and support each other so every member of the family feels cared for and nourished both physically and emotionally.”



