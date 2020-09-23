Motherland Cooking Xperience Shares Unique and Delicious African Cooking Classes Online or in-Person

Grand Rapids, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2020 --Motherland Cooking Xperience, the ultimate African food immersion cooking resource, today announced its launch as "The online cultural connection" for food and fun. Motherland Cooking Xperience is a new and unique interactive African cooking experience offering cooking demonstrations, private date night cooking evenings and hands-on cultural competency training. These interactive, in-person or virtual cooking demonstrations highlight Africa's culinary diversity through a three-course meal cooking class, paired with drinks and live music.



Owner and chef Mirabel Umenei, a mother of three, is also the founder of Motherland Cultural Connections. "I wear multiple hats," she explained. "I have created Motherland Cooking Experience because I love people, African culture, music, and food. Now I've made it possible to share my passions and joy with the world. Motherland Cooking Xperience was founded to provide a platform for immigrants with ties to Africa and showcase their talents through food, music, art, and storytelling. This is a dedicated effort to bridge the cultural gap between African immigrants and their families with their communities of residence."



The organization also wants to mentor and empower African immigrants financially through integration and participation in local culture with their neighbors. "At Motherland Cooking Xperience, we are passionate about showcasing the diverse and exciting activities of Africa through delicious food, cooking demonstrations, beverages, and music from Africa," Umenei added. "I am excited to be a part of this group, and I look forward to learning, connecting, and networking. We also love hosting Bachelorette and a Girls' Night Out Parties! Foodies and adventurers—'We got you!'"



The Motherland Cooking Xperience team has created a hands-on and relaxed experience sharing historic and meaningful African recipes. When clients want to host this experience at home with friends and families, the organization will arrange a unique and custom online cultural experience. Some of the most popular Motherland Cooking Xperience recipe highlights include a barbecue with our unique dry rubs, stewed greens, soups, and delicious Central and West African dishes. The experiences are created for hands-on fun and deliberately curated to share the best of African culinary culture. Cameroonian cuisine is one of the most varied in Africa due to its location on the crossroads between the north, west, and center of the continent.



Our sister programs, Motherland House Concerts offer two additional education platforms. "Elimu Experience" is an interactive, in-person or virtual experience teaching cultural competency for businesses, African social studies for schools, and African dance and drumming workshops. "Motherland House Concerts" showcases African music acts and storytelling in an intimate setting, which can be tailored for an in-person or online audience.



Clients can sign up on the home page https://www.motherlandcookingxperience.com for an African cooking class or e-mail: mirabel@motherlandcookingxperience.com.



About Motherland Cooking Xperience

Motherland Cooking Xperience was founded with the aim of providing a platform for immigrants with ties to Africa to showcase their talent, through food, music, art, and storytelling in an effort to bridge the cultural gap between African immigrants, their families, and their communities of residence. They want to empower them financially and foster faster integration and participation in their communities. They serve as a vehicle for Afro-descendants to reconnect with the African culture, food, and tradition.



