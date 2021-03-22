Motion Graphics Giant Mango Animate Offers a Character Maker Free

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2021 --Mango Animate has come out with a character maker free. This free character maker will bring the characters of designers alive in a new way never seen before. Equipped with this character maker free, designers can bring their characters to life in a matter of minutes. Whether the characters are based on business, medical holidays, festivals, or lifestyles, this software is able to easily help them design any theme in the blink of an eye.



Added to the software are special features that allow designers to creatively add anything they want to add to their characters, including virtual bones. During the animation, designers may pleasantly notice that they can also tweak the poses of the characters as they wish in this character maker free. All they have to do is to import the PSD or PNG files into the Mango Animate Character Maker and edit them into animated characters. Users should add bones first then edit the poses of the characters by manipulating the bones. Or they can apply the pre-made motions directly and give a new and colorful life to their artwork.



A rich library is ready to be explored in this character maker free. This massive collection of predefined characters saves a lot of time for the designers. This software is also equipped with thousands of various options for customizing their projects. Designers can now create cartoon characters from all walks of life like teachers, medical professionals, and sports professionals and turn their characters into outstanding cartoon character animations with the help of this free character maker.



"More than a decade has passed since we started operating and we always stick to work hard to make the best animation software. We want to make our products that can be known by everyone with an interest in animation. We have seen novices turn into pros with our free character maker. Get a seamless experience of working on our character maker free, " says Ken Glenn, the CMO of Mango Animate.



To get more information, please visit Mango Animate.



