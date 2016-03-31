Motivation Expert Shawn Anderson: How I Stay Motivated

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2016 --The daily routine of life can get monotonous, and when it does, life can start to feel uninspiring. It's at that point that motivational author and speaker Shawn Anderson believes it's time for a personal wake-up call.



"When life loses its passion and our life purpose becomes uncertain, that's the time we need to realize that the best version of ourselves has left the building," Anderson says. "When a lesser version of us starts showing up in life, motivated living turns into mediocre living."



Anderson, the author of six motivational books including Amicus 101: A Story About the Pursuit of Purpose and Overcoming Life's Chaos and Extra Mile America: Stories of Inspiration, Possibility and Purpose, is passionately dedicated to empowering others to "live the life they love." Besides writing and speaking, Anderson is the Founder of Extra Mile America, an organization which led 551 cities to declare November 1, 2015, as "Extra Mile Day"… a day to recognize the capacity we each have to create positive change in our families, organizations and communities when we go the extra mile.



Anderson shares five ways on how he stays motivated when results fail to meet expectations. First, he realigns himself with his purpose. "My motivations does not stem from how many books I sell or how many speeches I give. My personal motivation comes from focusing on the mission rather than the results. If I constantly looked at the results to determine how charged I am, my motivation would continually go up and down…and that is a long-term blow to staying consistently motivated."



Second, Anderson doesn't allow negative people and influences to dominate his day. "I pull the plug on negative people and thoughts as fast as they come into my world. Additionally, I keep my self sharp by reading and filling my brain daily with what energizes my spirit."



Third, Anderson shares, "I get my motivational mojo going early in the morning. As soon as my feet hit the ground, I am not thinking 'what do I have to do today?' I am focusing instead on asking myself these questions: What am I excited about? Who can I encourage? What am I grateful for? By changing the first questions in my mind and focusing on empowering thoughts, I set a foundation for my day."



Fourth, Anderson comments, "If I lose my motivational edge, I take the focus off a goal I am pursuing, and instead shine a light on someone else's goal. The more we add value to others in lighting their fires, the more we begin to reignite our own fire."



Finally, Anderson says, "I don't let negative opinions change my course. Reviews, feedback…I don't let someone's opinion chase me away from pursuing the path I walk. Not everybody will agree with us, and some won't even get us. It doesn't matter. We stay most motivated when we stay true to the passions and purpose we carry in our hearts."



"We get one life and there are no do-overs," Anderson concludes. "Why would we ever choose to walk any day with the second best version of ourselves?"