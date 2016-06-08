Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2016 --Motivational author and speaker Shawn Anderson inspires with more than his words. The author of six books, including A Better Life: An Inspiring Story About Starting Over and SOAR to the Top!, Anderson has completed another extra-mile adventure – this time hiking 750 miles around Shikoku Island, Japan. The famous 360 degree trail is connected by hiking up and down the Japanese mountains to 88 historic Temples.



Inspiring people to live the life they love with more than just his words, the 53-year-old motivational guru has also biked 4,000 miles solo across the United States twice, hiked 550 miles across Spain in 27 days, and hiked 440 miles up the coast of Portugal. Additionally, Anderson has run a 100-mile race, completed a 40-day around-the-world trip and has created adventures in 40 countries.



In addition to being a successful lifetime entrepreneur, Anderson is also the Founder of Extra Mile America and the creator of "Extra Mile Day" – a day recognizing the capacity we each have to create positive change when we go the extra mile. On November 1, 2015, 551 mayors and cities made the unique declaration and recognized those in their local communities who were going the extra mile in volunteerism and service. Additionally, in 2015 Anderson took his "go the extra mile" message outside of the United States and created a month-long speaking tour in the Philippines where he shared his inspirational message with over 10,000 Filipinos.



"My words lack heart if I don't live what I write," Anderson shares. "If I were to write and speak about creating the most passionate and purposeful life I can dream, and then fail to live my own words, I would simply be a talker." Anderson continues, "I believe in proving that what I write has power - when a dream is combined with massive action, then awesome events, experiences and achievements have the potential to unfold."