Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2016 --Rising to #1 in both Amazon's "Motivational" and "Self-help" categories, the ebook A Better Life: An Inspiring Story About Starting Over by Shawn Anderson rose to #1 on Amazon Kindle for the second time. Previously reaching #1 in February 2016, Anderson's book reached the top of the list throughout the week of July 14-18.



Calling his book "inspirational fiction," Anderson introduces readers to a mysterious and all-knowing teacher named Amicus. Amicus has set his sights on helping a struggling student, Jay Garfield, reunite with the passion and purpose that has disappeared from his life over the years. Through the teaching of twenty-one lessons that hold the secrets to changing everything about the quality of his student's life, Amicus cements in Jay's mind that every day is a new opportunity to live his best life.



"Life can wear down our dreams to the point that we just float with events and circumstances – no longer in control of our direction," Anderson shares. "A Better Life is for those who are tired of floating and who want to direct their own tomorrows."



About Shawn Anderson

The motivational speaker and the author of six books including SOAR to the Top! and Extra Mile America: Stories of Inspiration, Possibility and Purpose, Anderson is also the creator of "Extra Mile Day" - a day recognizing the capacity we each have to create positive change when we go the extra mile. Anderson began motivating people by motivating himself. Soon after graduating from University of California-Berkeley with only $300 dollars, Anderson developed an accountability system called "SOAR" while working the graveyard shift at a 7-11 convenience store. Years later, he parlayed his success formula into the book, SOAR to the Top!



"A lost job, a broken relationship, a failed business, financial desperation, poor health, dwindling hope – A Better Life reminds us that even after we have been hit by a big life disaster, life can become great again…and maybe even better," Anderson concludes. "Whatever may have happened in our lives previously, we still have the power to apply a few secrets that can help us live with more purpose and passion than ever before."