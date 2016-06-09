Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2016 --Motivational author and speaker Shawn Anderson doesn't only motivate people with the words in his books and speeches, he inspires people with his actions. On June 2nd, the six-time author completed his latest "If you dream it, you can live it" adventure by hiking 750 miles around Shikoku Island, Japan.



Creating extra-mile challenges is nothing new for the 53-year-old motivator. The author of A Better Life: An Inspiring Story About Starting Over and SOAR to the Top!, Anderson has biked solo ocean-to-ocean across the United States twice, hiked 550 miles across Spain in 27 days, and hiked 440 miles up the coast of Portugal. He has run a 100-mile race, completed a 40-day around-the-world trip and has created adventures in 40 countries. Additionally, Anderson is a successful lifetime entrepreneur. Besides writing six books and creating and building businesses, Anderson is the Founder of Extra Mile America and the creator of "Extra Mile Day" – a day recognizing the capacity we each have to create positive change when we go the extra mile. In 2015 the "Extra Mile Man" stepped out of his comfort zone again and took his "go the extra mile" message internationally. On a month long speaking tour in the Philippines, Anderson shared his inspirational message with over 10,000 people.



According to Anderson, this last Japan adventure was his most intense challenge yet. Besides being physically tested by hiking up and down mountain trails 15 miles a day for 48 consecutive days, he also faced the challenges of not speaking Japanese and being a vegetarian in a country where fish is consumed at most meals.



"The language issue proved to be a huge daily challenge," Anderson recalls. "Besides difficulty in reading directional signs of which way to turn on trails, it was tough communicating my need to find a place to sleep at night and to order food. Combine both of these with multiple foot blisters and a need to carry a 25-pound backpack in the pouring rain, and I can tell you that that there were moments that weren't a lot of fun."



Anderson continues, "In the end I succeeded in finishing this hike because I overcame my challenges and never quit. And that's the secret to achieving any goal – getting past the hurdles. Hurdles are a test to measure how badly we really want our goals. If we persevere during the toughest test times without quitting, we have a chance of making it to the finish line."



Upon his return to the U.S., Anderson will continue working on his next book, The Book of BE, and on building Extra Mile Day on November 1st. Last year, 551 mayors made the "Extra Mile Day" declaration and recognized the contributions of the volunteer heroes and organizations in their cities.