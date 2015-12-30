Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/30/2015 --Motivational author and speaker Shawn Anderson is passionate about inspiring others to live the life they love. With many considering New Year resolutions, it's the time of year when people are seriously thinking about what they'd like to change in their lives.



"January 1st carries a mystical power that prompts us to reflect on all the ways we think our life is lousy and how we might be able to make it better," Anderson says. "And although we have the power to create positive change on any day, I love the extra motivational push that the first day of a new calendar year offers."



Recognized for having interviewed hundreds of people who have re-defined their lives because they either chose to or had to, Anderson shares three gut-check tips for people to think about as they consider living the life they love in 2016.



First, Anderson says, "Quit choosing mediocrity. If you're unhappy with your life, look in the mirror. You created your unhappiness, and you can un-create it, too." Anderson continues, "Want out of the rut? Quit making excuses, pointing fingers, and waiting for a miracle to fly you out of Mediocreland."



Second, Anderson shares, "Don't expect overnight miracles. It's impossible to reinvent yourself over night. Massive change doesn't happen that way. Transformation does happen, however, when we are persistent and keep taking small steps forward every day. Single steps daily add up to big changes eventually."



Finally, Anderson states, "Don't wait for the perfect moment to go for it. Waiting for the perfect situation to unfold before we find the guts to make changes only prolongs our existence in the rut." Anderson goes on, "Don't wait for the stars to fall into perfect alignment before you decide to go for it. Live now."



The author of six motivational, including A Better Life: An Inspiring Story About Starting Over, Anderson is also the creator of "Extra Mile Day" - a day recognizing the capacity we each have to create positive change when we go the extra mile. On November 1, 2015, 551 mayors and cities made the unique declaration and recognized those in their local communities who were going the extra mile in volunteerism and service.



"Living a life that you love starts with having the courage to quit coasting," Anderson, the author of the motivational book Amicus 101: A Story About the Pursuit of Purpose and Overcoming Life's Chaos, concludes. "Life is fast and short, so why would we ever choose to waste a single breath living anything that is mediocre?"



