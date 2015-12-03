Motivational Guru Shawn Anderson Announces the Book of BE

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2015 --Motivational author and speaker Shawn Anderson has announced his newest book project, The Book of BE. The author of SOAR to the Top, Amicus 101, and Extra Mile America: Stories of Inspiration, Possibility and Purpose, Anderson has over 75,000 books in print.



In Anderson's seventh book, The Book of BE, Anderson brings to light thirteen inspirational principles of "Being." Inspired in his early 20's by the thirteen virtues practiced by Benjamin Franklin, Anderson brings his love of Franklin's accountability methods together with his own personal desire to help others "create and live the life they love" full circle with his latest book.



According to Anderson, "The Book of BE is not a book about creating success around you, but it is a book about creating the most successful you. It's a book that encourages you to be your truest and most profound you. It's a book that goes deeper than dollars and degrees and achievements. It's a book that will lead you to look in the mirror and whisper, 'I am who I want to BE.'"



Anderson is an author who doesn't just talk the talk about living the life he loves…he lives it. Originally labeled the "Extra Mile Man" because of his 4,000-mile bike ride across the United States during which he interviewed 200 "extra mile" Americans and gave away $10,000 dollars to the people whose stories most inspired him in 2009, Anderson is also the creator of "Extra Mile Day" – a day recognizing the capacity we each have to create positive change when we go the extra mile. On November 1, 2015, 550 mayors and cities made the unique declaration and recognized those in their local communities who were going the extra mile in volunteerism and service.



Additionally, Anderson has pedaled a bike solo across the United States twice, hiked a 20-mile-a-day pace across two countries, run a 100-mile race, completed a 40-day around-the-world trip and has traveled to over 40 countries. In 2015, he took his "go the extra mile" philosophy to the Philippines where he spoke to over 10,000 Filipinos, and in 2016, Anderson will hike 750 miles around Shikoku Island in Japan.



"The sand of the hourglass falls for each of us without stopping," Anderson shares. "Now…not tomorrow…is the time to BE the best version of who we are meant to BE."



To interview or book Shawn Anderson as a guest or speaker, call 310-402-4826 or email Shawn@ShawnAnderson.com.