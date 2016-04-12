Motivational Guru Shawn Anderson Begins 750-Mile Japan Adventure

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2016 --Motivational author and speaker Shawn Anderson doesn't just talk about ideas such as "going the extra mile" and "living the life you love." He lives them. The six-time author and motivational keynoter will be hiking 750 miles around Shikoku Island, Japan, starting on April 15, 2016.



"Everyday routines can dull us and sap our motivation to live a bigger life," Anderson shares. "Unless we make a conscious effort to break routines and create opportunities that push us outside our comfort zones, our dreams start to shrink." Anderson continues, "Hiking for 50 days as far as I can each day in a unfamiliar country, speaking zero Japanese, and not even knowing where I'll eat or stay is definitely not a comfortable thought. However when I cross my 750-mile finish line, I will have a much deeper sensitivity of what others think and feel in their own life struggles, and I will be better equipped to empower others to change their circumstances and attitudes."



Anderson, author of the motivational book A Better Life: An Inspiring Story About Starting Over, shares, "The excellence and adventure of each of our lives will always be determined by our own vision and a willingness to take massive action on that vision."



Creating adventures to sharpen himself is nothing new for Anderson. He has biked solo across the United States twice, hiked 550 miles across Spain in 27 days, run a 100-mile race, hiked 440 miles up the coast of Portugal, completed a 40-day around-the-world trip and has been to over 40 countries. Additionally, in 2015 Anderson pushed himself out of his comfort zone again and created a month-long speaking tour in the Philippines where he shared his inspirational message with over 10,000 Filipinos.



About Shawn Anderson

In addition to being a successful lifetime entrepreneur, Anderson is also the Founder of Extra Mile America and the creator of "Extra Mile Day" – a day recognizing the capacity we each have to create positive change when we go the extra mile. On November 1, 2015, 551 mayors and cities made the unique declaration and recognized those in their local communities who were going the extra mile in volunteerism and service.