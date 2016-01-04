MOTO Protein Launched with Five Patents Pending on Plasma Process to Give 71% Increase in Solubility

Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2016 --After years of development with five patents pending on its revolutionary technology, MOTO Protein makes its way to an overcrowded marketplace begging for real innovation. Offering up to a 71% increase in solubility, and up to a 27% increase in hydrophobicity, this new form of whey protein marks a major achievement in nutrition science. By optimizing the way the body absorbs and digests protein, Plasma Nutrition™ is changing the fitness game by providing a way to truly maximize one's workout results.



To this point, protein has existed in three states: isolate, concentrate and hydrolyzed products. For the first time in history, Plasma Nutrition's MOTO Protein gives the fitness consumer access to atmospheric plasma technology typically reserved for medical applications. Quite simply, it's impossible to place this product into any existing category - it rewrites the book on protein science and stands alone in a "fourth state" of protein supplements.



Steve, a representative of Plasma Nutrition said of the newly launched protein powder on Amazon, "We're the first to apply for a patent to use this technology for a nutritional supplement. It's cutting edge innovation for fitness because it transforms the way your body interacts with the protein supplement. Without getting overly technical, the application uses atmospheric plasma which has similar components to the sun's surface. That produces high energy and results in higher solubility, increased hydrophobicity and increased surface area - meaning better absorption and digestibility for the consumer."



The multi-billion dollar nutritional supplement market has grown rapidly over the past five years, with several brands achieving immense success without any real scientific advantage. This indicates consumers are actively looking for something new that can actually deliver improved results. MOTO protein is set to deliver those results while also delivering a product that is all-natural and 100% American Made. Dedicated to using suppliers who only allow their cows to graze on all-natural pesticide-free farmland, the company tests and verifies the U.S. made product through a third party for purity. It uses 100% grass-fed and non-GMO whey, and is available in a five pound bag of chocolate flavored powder, delivering 28g of protein per serving.



Plasma Nutrition uses a blend of 100% pure whey protein and micellar casein in each bag of MOTO Protein. A double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized trial conducted by Baylor University showed that this type of blend allows consumers to gain nearly four more pounds of lean muscle mass when compared to whey protein alone.



About Plasma Nutrition

Plasma Nutrition is based in Sarasota, Florida and supplies the marketplace with innovative nutritional supplements designed to facilitate muscle mass. Dedicated to quality and cutting-edge formulations, Plasma Nutrition sources only non-GMO, hormone-free, antibiotic-free, and soy-free ingredients. Products are manufactured in an FDA inspected lab that is GMP and ISO 9001:2000 certified.



