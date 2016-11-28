Motorcycle House Introduces 4 New Motorcycle Jackets in the Viking Cycle Line for 2017

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2016 --Los Angeles – November 28th, 2016 - Motorcycle House is already one of the world's largest motorcycle apparel, luggage, and helmets online retailer in the world. Just in time for the holidays, Motorcycle House and Viking Cycle have teamed up to release 4 all-new textile motorcycle jackets. The jacket prices range from $69.99 to $99.99, a very competitive price range. The jackets different styles and have very different, but easily recognizable, names. Both the Ironborn & Warlock jackets are not only available in multiple colors, but both are available for both men and women.



The Ironborn motorcycle jacket has C.E. approved armor that passes the highest impact tests available. Its stylish structure comprises of removable armor on the elbows, shoulder & spine. It also includes advanced waterproof treated Rock Tex™ 600 outer shell with an ergonomic design. It's next generation liner technology that is fully-sleeved, removable, and highly insulated for the colder rides. The jacked was designed with a 6-point Sure Fit™ custom adjustment system that allows you to truly adjust the fitment in 6 key places. In addition to all of that, the Ironborn jacket has an all-new ventilation system that allows cool air in and pushes hot air out. Add to that a set of waterproof zippers that will be easy to grip when wet and you've got yourself a great combination for a true 3-season jacket. Reflective stripes were also added to the design in order to make the rider more visible when doing some night time riding. Furthermore, the addition of a quick-access mobile phone pocket, a hidden pocket, a knife, & a sunglasses pocket should solve any storage issues a rider may encounter. The male version of the jacket comes in black & red, black & gray, black & hi-viz green, and an all-black version. On the other hand, the female version of the jacket comes in a black & pink, and all-black version as well. The female version isn't just a clever color scheme either. The female version has been specifically tailored to fit the female body.



The Warlock motorcycle mesh jacket is very similar to the Ironborn but it was designed with cooling in mind. The majority of the outer shell is mesh and it covers all the key areas; torso, back, and arms - keeping the rider cool at all times. Chest pads have been added as well to give you a bit more protection in case you need it. In addition, Viking Cycle's multi-point SureFit™ adjustment system is bound to work wonders for the rider as they'll be able to fully adjust the fitment of the jacket in several key areas. There are 2 large front pockets as well as multiple interior pockets that will allow for your belongings. Sunglasses, phone, wallet, keys, and other key items all have a place in their own pockets on the inside. There's even a "hidden" pocket so you can stash your most valuable possessions and keep them away from everyone. Reflective piping was also included in the design in order to increase the rider's night-time visibility. Keep in mind that both of these jackets are available for men and women riders.



"Viking Cycle is a great brand because they understand what the rider needs and develop products that are actually useful without breaking the bank." stated Ramiro Hernandez, Marketing Manager at Motorcycle House. "Though certainly not the most expensive motorcycle apparel line we offer, it is hard to argue with Viking Cycle's approach; make great jackets at an affordable price and sell tons of them."



The aggressive prices that Viking Cycle offers aren't new. However, the quality offered at those prices certainly is and this all-new line of motorcycle jackets is a great starting point for every rider.



