Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2020 --The state of Ohio requires motorcycle owners to have a basic legal amount of motorcycle insurance coverage by law. Beck Insurance serves the communities of Maumee, Wauseon, Waterville, Perrysburg, Toledo, and Napoleon OH, with motorcycle insurance coverage options that meet and exceed basic legal requirements.



Having motorcycle insurance coverage is not an option in the state of Ohio. A basic legal amount of motorcycle insurance is needed to avoid legal risks and penalties such as tickets, fines, suspensions, and arrests. To ensure that motorists don't face legal consequences all motorists in Ohio need to be covered with basic motorcycle insurance policies.



The state of Ohio requires a minimum amount of bodily injury coverage that meets $25,000 for one person accidents. This bodily injury provides coverage in the event that another driver is injured at your fault. Bodily injury coverage does not cover your own injuries in an accident.



Another requirement is $50,000 in bodily injury coverage for accidents involving two or more people. In the event that you are involved in an accident where two or more people are injured, this $50,000 injury coverage covers the medical costs of their injuries. While a minimum of $50,000 is required by law, Beck Insurance agency suggests that motorists living in Waterville, Perrysburg, Toledo, and the surrounding areas have a minimum $500,000 in bodily injury.



Motorcycle insurance coverage holders in Ohio are also required to have $25,000 in property damage coverage. This covers the damage made to another vehicle or property in the event of an accident where you're at fault. This ensures that all damages up to $25,000 don't come out of your pocket and put you in financial turmoil. Obviously, we recommend significantly higher limits.



While Ohio requires motorcycle owners to have basic legal amounts of coverage, most insurance agencies such as Beck Insurance suggest additional coverage policies that provide further protection for motorcycle owners.



About Beck Insurance

Beck Insurance serves Perrysburg, Napoleon OH, Waterville OH, Toledo, Maumee, Wauseon OH with quality motorcycle insurance coverage options that fit your budget and lifestyle. Through the comprehensive assessment of your risks and liabilities, the independent agents at Beck Insurance provide the right motorcycle insurance coverage for you. To learn more about the motorcycle insurance that's right for you, visit www.beckinsurance.com.