Motorcycle Pirates Take over New York Today (9/19)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2013 --Motorcycleterast group Biker Entourage is holding its 2d Annual Pirate Ride this Thursday, where the metro area's scurviest two-wheeled bilge rats will be riding the streets in honor of New York's most notorious pirate.



They have a reputation of sword fighting at Captain Kidd's old residence, tossing skulls and eyeballs at the citizenry, and holding talk-like-a-pirate contests in remembrance of, what else, Talk Like A Pirate Day.



We strongly advise the citizens of New Amsterdam to stay indoors. These scalawags will be congregating at 7PM at the Ear Inn (326 Spring St.), then riding across Manhattan in full pirate garb, including through Times Square and pirate landmarks.



BEWARE, pillaging and general mayhem will likely occur. Photo opps will definitely occur, and the press is invited to attend.



Piratinerary at: bikerentourage.com



